Ingles ended with 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

Ingles moved into the starting lineup after Donovan Mitchell was ruled out for personal reasons. The playing time was there for Ingles but the production was far from exemplary. On nights such as this, Ingles can typically be relied upon as a solid source of assists and threes, both of which he fell short on in this performance. That said, he has been doing enough to at least be considered in standard formats and that should hold steady the rest of the way.