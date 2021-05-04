Ingles scored 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with nine assists, two rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Monday's win over the Spurs.

Ingles notched nine assists for the second consecutive game, excelling in the continued absence of Mike Conley (hamstring) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle). The only downside to his effort was poor shooting from deep, though he's still managed three or more triples in nine of his last 12 games. Ingles' contributions on the defensive end of the floor were welcomed but shouldn't necessarily be counted on going forward, as he's managed only six total steals in that same 12-game span.