Jazz's Joe Ingles: Another full stat line Sunday

Ingles delivered 14 points (4-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's 110-91 win over the Warriors.

Ingles continues to check off virtually every box on the stat sheet on a nightly basis, with his proficiency from distance playing a big role in keeping his scoring contributions consistent. The 30-year-old sharpshooter has drained multiple threes in 12 of 13 March contests, and his work on both the boards and as a facilitator have been equally impressive. Given his penchant for steady multi-category production, Ingles has been one of the pleasant surprises of the fantasy season, and his value remains robust with many leagues heading into their playoffs.