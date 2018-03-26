Jazz's Joe Ingles: Another full stat line Sunday

Ingles delivered 14 points (4-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's 110-91 win over the Warriors.

Ingles continues to check off virtually every box on the stat sheet on a nightly basis, with his proficiency from distance playing a big role in keeping his scoring contributions consistent. The 30-year-old sharpshooter has drained multiple threes in 12 of 13 March contests, and his work on both the boards and as a facilitator have been equally impressive. Given his penchant for steady multi-category production, Ingles has been one of the pleasant surprises of the fantasy season, and his value remains robust with many leagues heading into their playoffs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories