Jazz's Joe Ingles: Another solid night in Game 5 loss
Ingles generated 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 42 minutes during Utah's 107-99 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Ingles continued to display trademark proficiency from distance while logging a team-high amount of minutes. The 30-year-old has scored in double digits in four of the series' five games thus far, and he's now shooting an impressive 46.2 percent from three-point range against the Thunder. He'll look to provide plenty of scoring again when the Jazz attempt to close out the series in Game 6 on Friday.
