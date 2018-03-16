Jazz's Joe Ingles: Another strong scoring total Thursday
Ingles produced 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 win over the Suns.
Just another solid complementary effort on the part of Ingles, who's made a tally of 15-20 points the norm of late and is enjoying a red-hot shooting month. Factoring in Thursday's line, he's now shooting 51.8 percent over eight March contests, a stretch that includes only one game with a success rate lower than Thursday's 46.2 percent figure. The impressive marksmanship has led to six consecutive double-digit scoring efforts for Ingles, who's posting career bests across the stat sheet in what is the most extended allotment of playing time of his four-year career (31.2 minutes per game).
