Ingles (Achilles) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

The 33-year-old missed the last three games with a sore right Achilles, but he'll be back on the court for Tuesday's contest. Ingles is averaging 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 25.9 minutes off the bench this season.