Jazz's Joe Ingles: Back in starting lineup
Ingles will start Saturday against the Clippers.
With Rodney Hood (lower leg) unavailable for Saturday's tilt, Ingles will step back into the starting lineup after coming off the bench for the first time all season Friday against the Knicks. It's unclear if he'll head back to the bench when Hood returns to action, but either way, he should be in for a sizable workload. The 30-year-old is averaging 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steal across 30.5 minutes this season.
