Jazz's Joe Ingles: Becomes first Jazz player to hit 200 3-pointers in win
Ingles recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, two steals, a rebound and a blocked shot in 32 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Clippers.
Ingles had the all-time season record in hand already, but the 200 3-pointer mark was a significant milestone. Ingles can often be overlooked but he was a key element in Utah's improbable 27-5 run that propelled them into playoff contention. They'll have a chance to seal home-court advantage if they can at least go 2-1 in their final three games.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Will play Thursday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Probable for Thursday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Offensive usage sees drop Sunday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Another full stat line Sunday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Records double-double in masterful game•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Nears triple-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...