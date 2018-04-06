Jazz's Joe Ingles: Becomes first Jazz player to hit 200 3-pointers in win

Ingles recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, two steals, a rebound and a blocked shot in 32 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Clippers.

Ingles had the all-time season record in hand already, but the 200 3-pointer mark was a significant milestone. Ingles can often be overlooked but he was a key element in Utah's improbable 27-5 run that propelled them into playoff contention. They'll have a chance to seal home-court advantage if they can at least go 2-1 in their final three games.