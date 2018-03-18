Jazz's Joe Ingles: Becomes single-season perimeter man
Ingles had 14 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and seven rebounds in Saturday's 103-97 victory over the Kings.
Ingles broke the Utah single-season record for made three-pointers, connecting on his 179th triple of the season. He continues to be one of the most unassuming fantasy options, putting together an excellent season. The durable Aussie still has 12 games remaining for the season and should eclipse the 200 three's made once all is said and done. The Jazz are rolling right now and he should continue to be owned in all leagues.
