Ingles turned in 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, five assists and four rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's 111-97 win over the Lakers.

It appears that Ingles will be the go-to pivot for Donovan Mitchell during what could be an extended absence. The veteran swingman enjoyed a stellar night of shooting with five threes, bolstering his two-game conversion rate from beyond the arc to 55 percent.