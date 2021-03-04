Ingles totaled 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's overtime loss to the 76ers.

Ingles bounced back Wednesday after failing to score in Monday's loss to the Pelicans. His six rebounds were the most he's grabbed in a game since Feb. 7, though it marked just the seventh time this season he's managed to grab five or more boards. In his last four games, Ingles has averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor.