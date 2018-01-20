Jazz's Joe Ingles: Bumped to reserve role
Ingles has been demoted to a reserve role for Friday's game versus the Knicks, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Ingles has started every game this season, but without any injuries at play, it looks like the Jazz are just shaking things up. He will be replaced at small forward by Rodney Hood. He has averaged 30.6 minutes per game this season, but now figures to see a hit in that department.
