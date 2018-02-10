Jazz's Joe Ingles: Career-high point total in victory
Ingles tallied 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 34 minutes in Friday's 106-94 win over the Hornets.
The scoring total was a career best for the 30-year-old, who's posted seven double-digit scoring efforts in the last eight games. With the departure of both Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson at the trade deadline, Ingles' starting role appears to be more secure than ever, affording him an opportunity to build on the career highs that he's already averaging across the stat sheet.
