Jazz's Joe Ingles: Career-high three-point haul in win

Ingles managed 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt) two assists, one rebound and one steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 129-99 win over the Warriors.

Ingles set a new high-water mark in made three-pointers, spearheading the Jazz's 50.0 percent success rate from behind the arc. The 30-year-old has three straight double-digit scoring efforts and five in his last seven games overall, a span during which he's shooting 57.4 percent, including 55.8 percent from distance. While his scoring still tends to see occasional fluctuations, Ingles finished January with a flourish and averaged 10.3 points (on 49.0 percent shooting, including 44.9 percent from three-point range), 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 31.2 minutes in 13 contests during the month.