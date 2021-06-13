Ingles finished Saturday's loss in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes.

Ingles made another start in place of Mike Conley, who remained out due to an injured hamstring. Ingles finished as the team's second-leading scorer, going 5-of-8 from three-point range and notching 19 points for the second straight contest. It remains to be seen if Conley will be available in Game 4; if he is still out, it stands to reason that Ingles will get another chance to be part of the starting five given his back-to-back strong performances.