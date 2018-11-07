Jazz's Joe Ingles: Cleared to play Wednesday vs. Mavs
Ingles (finger) will play Wednesday against the Mavericks, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Ingles left for the locker room during the fourth quarter of Monday's game to get his finger popped back into place. He seems to have avoided any serious injury, and he will be able to take the floor Wednesday.
