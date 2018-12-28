Jazz's Joe Ingles: Cold shooting night in loss
Ingles managed just nine points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and two steals across 29 minutes in the Jazz's 114-97 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.
Ingless was far from efficient, and his 33 percent success rate was his worst over the last five games. The fifth-year veteran has been a fairly reliable source of scoring and is averaging a career-high 12.2 points per contest. Ingles is also matching a career best with 4.8 assists, while his 1.6 steals serve as a new high-water mark. However, the 31-year-old does see the occasional scoring downturn, as Thursday featured his fifth single-digit point tally of December.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...