Jazz's Joe Ingles: Cold shooting night in loss

Ingles managed just nine points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and two steals across 29 minutes in the Jazz's 114-97 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Ingless was far from efficient, and his 33 percent success rate was his worst over the last five games. The fifth-year veteran has been a fairly reliable source of scoring and is averaging a career-high 12.2 points per contest. Ingles is also matching a career best with 4.8 assists, while his 1.6 steals serve as a new high-water mark. However, the 31-year-old does see the occasional scoring downturn, as Thursday featured his fifth single-digit point tally of December.