Ingles produced 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 126-110 win over the Grizzlies.

With Mike Conley (injury management) out, Ingles drew the start and posted an efficient game. The veteran hasn't logged many starts this season, and while it's caused his minute average to drop, he's still posting decent numbers in every category. His shooting accuracy has been superb, with career-best averages of 53.5 percent from the floor and 48.9 percent from beyond the arc.