Jazz's Joe Ingles: Continues producing Saturday
Ingles managed 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 win over the Nets.
Ingles continues to serve as an excellent complementary option on the offense, with Saturday's game marking his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. The fourth-year swingman has also been very solid on the glass, posting between five and eight rebounds in five of six November contests. Ingles additionally brings an above-average defensive profile (multiple steals in eight games), allowing him to essentially check off every box on the stat sheet for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Probable Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Will play vs. Clippers•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Expected to play through illness•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores team-high 19 in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Drills four threes, swipes two steals•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...