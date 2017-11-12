Jazz's Joe Ingles: Continues producing Saturday

Ingles managed 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 win over the Nets.

Ingles continues to serve as an excellent complementary option on the offense, with Saturday's game marking his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. The fourth-year swingman has also been very solid on the glass, posting between five and eight rebounds in five of six November contests. Ingles additionally brings an above-average defensive profile (multiple steals in eight games), allowing him to essentially check off every box on the stat sheet for fantasy owners.

