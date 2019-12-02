Jazz's Joe Ingles: Continues to struggle in bench role
Ingles had six points, four assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 130-110 loss to Toronto.
Ingles has seen his value fall off a cliff this season, currently sitting outside the top-200 in standard leagues. The bench role was never going to do him any favors, however, few had predicted this kind of a drop. There has been no indication that he will be able to turn things around and so his time as a 12-team asset would appear to be at an end.
