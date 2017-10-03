Jazz's Joe Ingles: Contributes balanced stats Monday

Ingles finished with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 108-83 preseason victory over the Sydney Kings.

Ingles -- who made 1.5 threes per game at a 44.1 percent clip last season -- couldn't find his perimeter shot Monday. While his numbers weren't flashy, Ingles demonstrated his all-around ability as a player. Projecting season-long fantasy production off one preseason game is certainly jumping the gun, though it appears safe to say Ingles will still likely be the team's third or fourth offensive option whenever he's on the floor. That shouldn't prevent him from drilling open threes and handing out a solid number of assists, however.