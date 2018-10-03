Jazz's Joe Ingles: Dazzles in Tuesday's exhibition

Ingles started at small forward and finished with a team-high 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT) to go with four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes Tuesday in the Jazz's 105-90 preseason win over the Raptors.

Ingles was sidelined for the Jazz's exhibition opener over the weekend against the Perth Wildcats of Australia due to a sore lower leg, but he looked perfectly healthy and effective in his preseason debut. Though big scoring games on this level shouldn't be expected often from the 31-year-old once the regular season arrives, his well-rounded production across the board makes him a serviceable depth option in the majority of fantasy leagues.