Ingles finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists and one block across 18 minutes Saturday in the Jazz's 127-108 win over the Warriors.

Since returning from a three-game absence due to a minor Achilles injury, Ingles has thrived as a playmaker on the second unit alongside Jordan Clarkson. While Clarkson has served as the team's primary bench scorer, Ingles has still excelled as a secondary playmaker on offense, averaging 12.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.3 rebounds in 19.0 minutes over the past three contests. He'll have a tough time seeing his minutes pick up from this level, but for the time being, Ingles looks like a worthwhile option in 12-to-14-team leagues.