Jazz's Joe Ingles: Disappointing finish to preseason

Ingles went tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 105-99 preseason win over the Lakers.

Ingles was disappointingly uninvolved during a fairly extensive amount of time on the court, even with Rodney Hood (neck) playing only four minutes before exiting. Ingles put up between three and five shot attempts in four of five exhibitions, leading to a quartet of single-digit point totals and an underwhelming body of work. As the projected starting two-guard to open the season, Ingles' lack of production in preseason has to be a concern. He's certainly shown the ability to get hot from long distance in the past, so the Jazz will have to hope the light will come on beginning with next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nuggets.