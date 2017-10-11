Jazz's Joe Ingles: Disappointing finish to preseason
Ingles went tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 105-99 preseason win over the Lakers.
Ingles was disappointingly uninvolved during a fairly extensive amount of time on the court, even with Rodney Hood (neck) playing only four minutes before exiting. Ingles put up between three and five shot attempts in four of five exhibitions, leading to a quartet of single-digit point totals and an underwhelming body of work. As the projected starting two-guard to open the season, Ingles' lack of production in preseason has to be a concern. He's certainly shown the ability to get hot from long distance in the past, so the Jazz will have to hope the light will come on beginning with next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Can't get going Friday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 12 points in second preseason game•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Contributes balanced stats Monday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Will sign four-year extension with Jazz•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Dishes out 11 assists in Game 4 win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Full stat line in Monday win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...