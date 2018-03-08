Jazz's Joe Ingles: Dishes 10 assists versus Pacers

Ingles provided 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-84 win over the Pacers.

Ingles was efficient in a limited number of shot attempts, but he did most of his damage as a distributor, posting double-digit assists for the first time this season. He's been inconsistent as a scorer of late, recording 12 points or fewer in six of the last seven games, but he's contributed across the board during that span as a versatile option for Utah.