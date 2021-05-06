Ingles closed with 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 126-94 victory over the Spurs.

Much like the rest of the team, Ingles did as he pleased as the Jazz ran away with the game. He continues to be a viable asset across just about every fantasy league thanks to the extended absences of both Mike Conley (hamstring) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle). Until such time as the Jazz get their lead guards back on the court, Ingles remains a must-roster player.