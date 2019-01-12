Jazz's Joe Ingles: Double-doubles in easy victory

Ingles had 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 113-95 victory over the Lakers.

Ingles pulled down a career-high 12 rebounds to go with 14 points, ending with his first double-double of the season. He has now recorded a steal in five straight games while scoring in double-digits in four of those. With the Jazz short on ball handlers, Ingles is certainly going to be more involved moving forward, thus increasing his ability to put up numbers on a nightly basis.