Jazz's Joe Ingles: Double-doubles in easy victory
Ingles had 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 113-95 victory over the Lakers.
Ingles pulled down a career-high 12 rebounds to go with 14 points, ending with his first double-double of the season. He has now recorded a steal in five straight games while scoring in double-digits in four of those. With the Jazz short on ball handlers, Ingles is certainly going to be more involved moving forward, thus increasing his ability to put up numbers on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...