Jazz's Joe Ingles: Double-doubles in key win

Ingles posted 22 points (9-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 win over the Lakers.

Ingles checked in second only to Donovan Mitchell in scoring on the Jazz on his way to his first 20-point game since March 11. The fourth-year pro has been outstanding as a facilitator recently, as he's now dished out between seven and 10 assists in five straight games, and in six of his last seven overall. Ingles has demonstrated significant across-the-board improvement on the stat sheet this season, and his strong all-around play figures to be pivotal to Utah's chances of making significant inroads in the postseason.