Jazz's Joe Ingles: Double-doubles in spot start

Ingles finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, four steals and one rebound in 27 minutes during Saturday's 126-112 victory over the Grizzlies.

Ingles moved into the starting lineup Saturday, covering for the injured Mike Conley (hamstring). He came through with one of his best performances of the season, ending with 12 points and 10 assists. Ingles has fallen right off this season and is currently the 214th ranked player in nine-category leagues. It doesn't sound as though Conley is going to miss an extended period and so Ingles is not someone to target in standard leagues.