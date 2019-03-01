Jazz's Joe Ingles: Double-doubles in victory
Ingles finished with 15 points (4-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-104 victory over the Nuggets.
Ingles handed out 10 assists in Thursday's win, capitalizing on the Ricky Rubio (hamstring) absence. Ingles has been quietly rounding into form over the past month after a lean spell that resulted in him being dropped in a number of leagues. He has scored in double-digits in 12 of his last 13 games, hitting multiple three-pointers as well as increasing his assist rate.
