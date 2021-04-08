Ingles amassed just five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two -assists and one rebound in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 loss to the Suns.

Ingles continues to struggle for the Jazz, turning in yet another disappointing performance. Despite his role being reasonably secure, the Aussie is finding it tricky to contribute beyond being a veteran presence on the court. Of course, Mike Conley is likely to miss a handful of games between now and the playoffs and so Ingles will have opportunities to redeem himself, albeit for short periods.