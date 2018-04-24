Jazz's Joe Ingles: Drains five threes in Game 4 win
Ingles registered 20 points (6-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during Utah's 113-96 win over the Thunder in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Ingles' scoring total was second only to that of Donovan Mitchell's on the Jazz and represented his second straight impressive offensive performance following a lackluster Game 2. The 30-year-old has shot 13-for-27 -- including 10-for-21 from three-point range -- over Games 3 and 4, both victories. Ingles will look to make a similar impact when Utah attempts to clinch the series on OKC's home floor in Wednesday's Game 5.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Bounces back in Game 3 win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Double-doubles in key win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Becomes first Jazz player to hit 200 3-pointers in win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Will play Thursday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Probable for Thursday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Offensive usage sees drop Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....