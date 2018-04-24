Jazz's Joe Ingles: Drains five threes in Game 4 win

Ingles registered 20 points (6-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during Utah's 113-96 win over the Thunder in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Ingles' scoring total was second only to that of Donovan Mitchell's on the Jazz and represented his second straight impressive offensive performance following a lackluster Game 2. The 30-year-old has shot 13-for-27 -- including 10-for-21 from three-point range -- over Games 3 and 4, both victories. Ingles will look to make a similar impact when Utah attempts to clinch the series on OKC's home floor in Wednesday's Game 5.