Jazz's Joe Ingles: Drains five threes in win
Ingles finished with 17 points (5-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Kings on Friday.
Ingles had the hot hand once again, nailing five triples in Friday's win and adding solid numbers across the stat sheet. Over his last four games, Ingles has produced 19.3 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 boards on 57.4 percent shooting from the floor and a blistering 57.6 percent from three with 19 buckets from beyond the arc.
