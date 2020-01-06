Jazz's Joe Ingles: Drains three triples
Ingles posted 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-96 victory over the Magic.
Ingles continues to excel in his starting role, which he was given due to Mike Conley (hamstring) missing time. Since being named the starter, he's averaging 14.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal. Ingles' three-point shooting has also been great, and he's racked up six games this season with at least two made threes, five assists and five rebounds.
