Jazz's Joe Ingles: Drills four threes, swipes two steals
Ingles accumulated 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 100-97 loss to the Timberwolves.
Ingles has begun the season by drilling seven threes and recording four steals over the course of two games -- impressive marks. Despite seeing just 24.0 minutes per game last year, those categories were two of his main strengths, as he recorded 1.5 threes and 1.2 steals in 2016-17.
