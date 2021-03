Ingles had 19 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), six assists and five rebounds in Friday's win over Toronto.

One night after erupting for a career-best 34 points in a loss to Washington, Ingles returned to the bench but still managed one of his better all-around nights of the season. In 33 minutes, Ingles notched his second-highest point total since Feb. 22, while knocking down five three-pointers. Over his last three games alone, Ingles is 17-of-24 from deep.