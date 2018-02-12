Jazz's Joe Ingles: Drops career-high 24 points on Portland
Ingles contributed a career-high 24 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3PT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 115-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Ingles has been scorching hot the last two games, as he's collected at least 23 points, five rebounds and four assists in both of those outings, with these 24 points marking a career-high. That's a brilliant sign headed forward too, as Ingles should be looking at more shots and more minutes with Rodney Hood shipped off to Cleveland. The scoring is all Ingles was missing too, as he's one of the best all-around producers at the small forward position.
