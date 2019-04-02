Jazz's Joe Ingles: Effective fourth wheel
Ingles put up 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes Monday in the Jazz's 111-102 win over the Hornets.
Ingles finished fourth on the Jazz in scoring on the night, continuing a remarkable stretch of impressive consistency on the offensive end. He's finished with between 11 and 18 points in each of the Jazz's last eight games while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and draining 3.5 three-pointers per contest. Ingles has supplemented his scoring with an uptick in assists, including double-digit dimes in both of the Jazz's two games prior to Monday.
