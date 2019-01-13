Jazz's Joe Ingles: Efficient 16 points in win

Ingles turned in 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Saturday's 110-102 win over the Bulls.

As Utah's backcourt suffers from a host of injuries, Ingles has performed well in picking up the slack, averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the past three games. It's been a real see-saw for Ingles this season, as he's shown the tendency to blow up and then regress to a single-digit scoring total the following game. While you can't exactly fade Ingles entirely, his volatility will be a source of frustration moving forward.