Ingles scored 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in Utah's 134-123 victory over Philadelphia on Monday.

Ingles had just one 20-plus point scoring output in his first 20 games of the season but now has three in the last four games. With Mike Conley (hamstring) missing his fifth straight game, it has been Ingles that has filled the role as a secondary scorer and distributor for Utah. Over that stretch, Ingles has averaged 17.2 points, 5.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.