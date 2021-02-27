Ingles totaled 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to the Heat.

After having minimal impact in the blowout win over the Lakers on Wednesday, Ingles was more visible in Friday's losing effort. Still, he's been wildly inconsistent since the return of Mike Conley moved him back to the bench. In four games, he has two games in which he's scored five points or less while adding less than five rebounds and five assists in three games.