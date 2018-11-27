Jazz's Joe Ingles: Elite thievery in loss
Ingles delivered 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and five steals across 29 minutes in the Jazz's 121-88 loss to the Pacers on Monday.
Ingles was just average on the offensive end in the blowout loss while also seeing a few less minutes than usual, but his work on the defensive end was something to behold. The fifth-year veteran's five swipes were a season high, and they served as his seven multi-steal tally of the campaign overall. Ingles also has four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and will look to up his overall contributions against the Nets in a Wednesday matchup.
