Jazz's Joe Ingles: Expected to play through illness

Ingles is battling a stomach bug but is expected to play Tuesday against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Ingles likely won't be 100 percent, but the expectation is that he'll be feeling well enough come tip off to play his usual complement of roughly 30 minutes. The 30-year-old is coming off of his best game of the season Saturday against the Thunder, when he finished with 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3PT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 27 minutes.