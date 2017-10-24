Jazz's Joe Ingles: Expected to play through illness
Ingles is battling a stomach bug but is expected to play Tuesday against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Ingles likely won't be 100 percent, but the expectation is that he'll be feeling well enough come tip off to play his usual complement of roughly 30 minutes. The 30-year-old is coming off of his best game of the season Saturday against the Thunder, when he finished with 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3PT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 27 minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores team-high 19 in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Drills four threes, swipes two steals•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Disappointing finish to preseason•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Can't get going Friday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 12 points in second preseason game•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Contributes balanced stats Monday•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...