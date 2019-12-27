Jazz's Joe Ingles: Extends stellar shooting run

Ingles had 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-10 3PT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 win over the Trail Blazers.

Ingles has started each of Utah's last 10 games and has looked impressive since he averages 15.8 points per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 53.2 percent from deep over that span, but he is also on a run of seven straight games scoring 13 or more points. Ingles should remain in the starting lineup moving forward, and will see an uptick on his value as long as he can remain hot from the field.