Ingles recorded zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 129-124 loss to the Pelicans.

After a two-game stretch where he scored 30 total points on 20 shots, Ingles saw a severely reduced role in the surprising loss to New Orleans. Monday's performance was the first time all season Ingles has failed to score -- his previous low mark being three points against the Lakers on Feb. 24. Fantasy managers have no reason to panic, as Ingles' scoring can often be inconsistent, but he often fills up other parts of the box score and drills plenty of threes. Over the past 15 games, the veteran has averaged 12.0 points, 4.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 threes in 28.1 minutes.