Jazz's Joe Ingles: Fills out stat sheet in Friday's win

Ingles collected 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in Friday's 114-108 win over the Pelicans.

Ingles has scored in double digits in four of his last five games and continues to play a relatively reliable complementary offensive role. His long-range shooting continues to be a principal source of production, as he's drained multiple threes in eight of his last nine contests. Ingles has also been particularly effective setting teammates up for scoring opportunities lately, as he's dished out between six and nine assists in four consecutive contests.