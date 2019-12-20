Jazz's Joe Ingles: Fills stat sheet in win

Ingles had 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 win at Atlanta.

Ingles continues to benefit from Mike Conley's absence due to a hamstring injury, and he has scored in double digits in four straight games, and in five of his last six contests. Expect him to remain as a starter with decent scoring upside ahead of Saturday's road matchup at Charlotte.