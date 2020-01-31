Jazz's Joe Ingles: Flirts with double-double in loss
Ingles managed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 loss to the Nuggets.
Ingles fell just short of another double-double Thursday, giving his fantasy manages at least some hope. Sitting outside the top-200 over the past two weeks, Ingles has quickly gone from a must-roster player to a fringe 12-team asset. Mike Conley (rest) was given the night off which certainly afforded Ingles an increased opportunity. If and when Conley works back to his normal allotment of playing time, Ingles could find himself on the waivers in many competitive formats.
