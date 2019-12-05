Play

Jazz's Joe Ingles: Gets start Wednesday

Ingles is starting Wednesday against the Lakers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Ingles will join the starting five Wednesday in place of Mike Conley, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Over his past five games, Ingles is averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.6 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories