Ingles will start in Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Ingles will receive his third start of the season with Mike Conley (hamstring) sidelined. As a result, he'll have a chance at an increased workload. In his previous two starts, Ingles averaged 15.5 points on 55.0 percent shooting, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 triples per contest.